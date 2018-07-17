Shea, Vlk, Collier, Hylick named all-state

The top three finishers in each event in the TSSAA State Championships in May made the list.

Shea, a senior who will compete next spring for Georgia Tech, repeated as Large Division state boys’ pole vault champion in May after vaulting 15 feet.

Vlk, a sophomore, was third in the girls’ discus with a throw of 137 feet, two inches, and shot put with a heave of 40 feet, 10 inches.

Hylick, about to begin his senior season as the Saints’ star running back on the football team, was second in the Division II-A shot put while his teammate Collier was third in the long jump.