Encore Theatre to present ‘The Uninvited’

Directed by Barbara Hartman, the show will open Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will run weekends through. Sept. 23 Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 p.m. The house will open 30 minutes before show time.

A classic haunted house chiller, Pam Fitzgerald and her brother, Roddy, seek an escape from London and discover a charming house in the west of England, overlooking the Irish Sea called Cliff End. It has long been empty, and they are able to buy it at a suspiciously low price from Commander Brooke, the village curmudgeon. The reason is soon apparent as the house has an unsavory reputation.

Slowly, the Fitzgeralds begin to sense an evil spirit that still inhabits the house, announcing its presence with a sudden bone-chilling cold. Their housekeeper's cat will not enter the nursery where the sound of a weeping woman adds to the tense atmosphere, and the scent of a flowery, exotic perfume called mimosa comes and goes.

The village doctor, the local gossip and a former governess visit with strange stories of the beautiful Mary Meredith, who once lived in the house, and of the striking and unstable Carmel, who posed for a painting that led to her destruction.

With the help of Mary's daughter, Stella, a beautiful young girl whose mysterious birth holds the key to the puzzle, and a séance arranged by an actress friend of the Fitzgeralds, the action then builds steadily to a terrifying climax in which the ghost is discovered to be not only real, but also dangerous.

A tragic family past, a mysterious locked room, cold chills and bumps in the night are highlights of the show.

Some of the actors include Briana Finley, Jeremiah Bender, Rae Phillips, Tamasin Platt, Mic, Rex, Sara Dhom, Emma Brown, Fernando Ochoa, Doug Allen and Linda Patrick.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth and seniors and may be purchased at ticketsnashville.com. To reserve seats and pay at the door, call 615-598-8950. Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just east of Highway 109 behind Misty Blue event center, in Mt. Juliet. For auditions and an upcoming production schedule, visit encore-theatre-company.org.

“The Uninvited” will be presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.