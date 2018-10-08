Hernandez, Humphrey, Garijo Garrido post singles wins for CU at Murray State

Hernandez defeated Belmont’s Drew Hawkins, 6-3, 6-2, but lost 6-4, 4-6, 10-6, to Murray State’s Stasya Sharapova and 6-1, 7-5, against North Alabama’s Claudia Arroyo.

Humphrey collected a 6-1, 2-6, 10-4, victory over North Alabama’s Claire DeGeorge but dropped a 6-2, 6-1, decision to Belmont’s Nicole Christiansen and lost 6-3, 6-2, to Belmont’s Maria Plaksina.

Garijo Garrido also lost 2-of-3 outings in singles, picking up a 7-5, 7-5, win versus North Alabama’s Nina Linke. She lost 0-6, 6-1, 10-4, to Belmont’s Erin Allen and 6-4, 6-1, to Belmont’s Peyton Lee in the two-day event.

In other singles action, Landi dropped a 6-2, 6-0, decision to Belmont’s Sarah Brackin and lost 6-2, 6-2, to Murray State’s Sara Loncarevic and 6-1, 6-1, to Belmont’s Terra Sheldon.

Stefanie Navaratnam posted a 6-2, 6-0, defeat against North Alabama’s Elise Sickle and lost 6-0, 6-0, to Belmont’s Christiansen and 5-7, 6-1, 10-6, versus Belmont’s Mical Johnson.

In doubles Garijo Garrido and Landi defeated North Alabama’s DeGeorge and Sickle, 6-2, but dropped a 6-4 decision to North Alabama’s Linke and Sydney Flesch.

Hernandez and Humphrey lost 6-2 to North Alabama’s S. Loncarevic and Amina Hadzic and 6-1 against Belmont’s Lee and Drew Hawkins.