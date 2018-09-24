logo

Cumberland tennis

Lopes-Lucich, Garijo Garrido claim ITA titles

Staff Reports • Sep 24, 2018 at 3:59 PM

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Ainhoa Garijo Garrido won in straight sets in singles and Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes recorded a doubles victory as well in championship matches Sunday at the ITA Southeast Regionals. All matches were played indoors.

Garijo Garrido defeated Union College’s Isidora Petkovic, 6-3, 6-3, in the singles final, claiming the singles championship after losing in the finals last year. Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi lost 8-4 in the doubles final earlier Sunday to Union’s Petkovic and Ljiljana Pajcin.

In men’s doubles, Lucich and Lopes registered an 8-1 win over Union’s Luis Castellon and Alex Kostka.

Garijo Garrido and the doubles tandem of Lopes and Lucich advance to the ITA Cup in Rome, Ga., on Oct. 11-14, the ITA’s national championships for all colleges and universities outside of Division I.

