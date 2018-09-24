Lopes-Lucich, Garijo Garrido claim ITA titles

Garijo Garrido defeated Union College’s Isidora Petkovic, 6-3, 6-3, in the singles final, claiming the singles championship after losing in the finals last year. Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi lost 8-4 in the doubles final earlier Sunday to Union’s Petkovic and Ljiljana Pajcin.

In men’s doubles, Lucich and Lopes registered an 8-1 win over Union’s Luis Castellon and Alex Kostka.

Garijo Garrido and the doubles tandem of Lopes and Lucich advance to the ITA Cup in Rome, Ga., on Oct. 11-14, the ITA’s national championships for all colleges and universities outside of Division I.