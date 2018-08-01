Lebanon’s Jasper signs with Asbury tennis

Lebanon High’s Kaleb Jasper signs to play tennis for Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky., on Wednesday. Seated with Jasper are Scott, Denise and Cameron Jasper. As a senior last spring, he went 9-2 at No. 1 singles and 8-1 at No. 1 doubles. He and doubles partner Giovanni Santos went 10-2 in 2017, finishing second in the district and region tournaments while going 13-0 at No. 4 singles. He was 9-5 at No. 5 singles and 9-7 at No. 3 doubles his sophomore year. He was named most improved as a sophomore and junior. Jasper plans to major in sports management.