Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame to induct seven into 2018 class

It will mark the sixth class to be inducted into the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame at Middle Tennessee State University. Previous class inductees may be found at tnjournalismhof.org.

This year’s inductees include Knoxville News Sentinel editorial cartoonist Charlie Daniel; First Amendment advocate and retired veteran journalist Frank Gibson; Grand Ole Opry photographer and publicist Les Leverett; award-winning WKRN-TV News 2 anchor Bob Mueller; veteran announcer and sportscaster Randy Smith; Tennessean investigative reporter the late Jerry Thompson; and longtime Middle Tennessee journalist and columnist Dan Whittle.

Guest speakers include Ron Fryar, owner and publisher of the Cannon Courier and two-time past-president of the Tennessee Press Association; Whit Adamson, president of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters; Ken Paulson, dean of MTSU College of Media and Entertainment and president of the Newseum Institute’s First Amendment Center; and Larry Burriss, president of the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame and MTSU journalism professor.

Immediately following the ceremony, a special free musical performance entitled “Freedom Sings: The Music that Changed America” will be presented by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters with Paulson as host.

The Tennessee Journalism Hall Fame is an independent partner with MTSU that recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves through news or business management, leadership in the industry or in the ordinary practice of journalism.

Inductees can include reporters, writers, editors, publishers, news directors and other managers, as well as those who have excelled in advertising or public relations, and journalism advertising and public relations education. Inductees may be living or dead, native Tennesseans or non-natives who spent a substantial part of their career in Tennessee.

For more information about the Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame, visit tnjournalismhof.org or contact secretary Hooper Penuel at 615-347-1672 or via email at [email protected]