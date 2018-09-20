Ingram steps down at FCS, Burroughs new softball coach

Laurel Burroughs, a second-generation FCS alumnus, will take over as Lady Commander coach in the spring.

“I’m so grateful to get to do something I always wanted to do at a place where I went to school and a place where I’m very familiar,” said Burroughs, 25, whose uncle Tim was in FCS’ first graduating class in 1977 and dad Jeff followed two years later. “We have a neat history with Friendship. Friendship has been a home for many years.”

The last day for Ingram, 32, at FCS will be next Friday, though he will continue on the football staff as defensive backs coach through the remainder of this season.

In two seasons at Friendship, Ingram’s Lady Commanders went 43-27, including a Division II-A state runner-up finish in 2017.

“We love Friendship and my daughter goes here and my wife (Katie) is going to continue to coach softball (as pitching coach) here, and we’re going to continue to live in Lebanon,” said Ingram, whose Lady Commanders went 25-13 last spring.

“This team is full of talent,” Burroughs said. “I’m lucky to come to a place where I know the players and I’m not having to rebuild.”

Ingram will return to the police academy next month. He had been a trainee before being hired by FCS in the summer of 2016 to take over the coaching duties previously held by Jody Atwood, now at Lebanon High.

“The passion never left me to become a police officer,” Ingram said.

Burroughs is a 2011 FCS graduate who was a four-year starter at shortstop for coach Erica Powell, earning all-state honors by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. She also starred on the basketball and volleyball courts for the Lady Commanders. But it was softball which took her to the next level as the second baseman for the Austin Peay Lady Governors.

Since graduating from APSU, she served as an assistant softball coach for the Lady Devils under current Walter J. Baird coach Chris Spurlock before returning to her alma mater to assist Ingram with softball and Jeremy Hawks with basketball. She said her coaching philosophy is in a state of development.

“In being a newer coach, the biggest thing for me is a positive attitude,” Burroughs said. “This game is a game of failure so I try to give a positive environment for everybody.”