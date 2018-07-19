logo

Softball Junior Olympic Cup

Locals advance to Softball Junior Olympic Cup

Staff Reports • Today at 7:39 PM

Friendship Christian pitcher Kyleigh Pitzer, Lebanon High rising freshman teammates Aly Dickerson and Jordan Bush and Southside eighth-grader Lily Beth Waddle will join Tennessee Elite 04 Gold in the Softball Junior Olympic Cup next week in St. Louis. Thirty-two of the best teams nationally will compete and be evaluated by USA Softball coaches. Tennessee Elite 04 Gold is the only 2004 birth team to play in the Cup.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos