Williams, Strutz earn MSC Player of the Week honors

Williams posted two goals and one assist in the club’s win at Georgetown College on Wednesday. The senior scored in the 28th minute on an assist from Bakary Bagayoko and the two switched roles just 26 seconds later, with Williams providing the helper for a Bakayoko score. Williams collected his second goal of the match unassisted in the 51st minute and has five goals and five assists in 11 outings this season.

Strutz posted a pair of shutouts and ran his scoreless streak to 293 minutes with victories over Georgetown and Lindsey Wilson. The senior made one save and faced five total shots at Georgetown. Lindsey Wilson recorded eight shots, forcing Strutz into three saves in a Phoenix win. He has a 1.15 goals-against-average this season with 36 saves.

Cumberland will play at home three times this week, facing Milligan College at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the University of Pikeville at 2 p.m. Friday and Shawnee State at 2 p.m. Sunday.