Phoenix women drop to No. 10 in coaches' poll

The Phoenix spent three weeks at No. 8 before losing its first match of the season last week to then No. 7 Martin Methodist. Cumberland rebounded with a 4-1 victory Sunday versus Campbellsville University, upping its record to 11-1-0 in 2018.

Rebecca Holloway leads the nation with seven game-winning goals and ranks No. 8 with 16 total goals and No. 9 with 37 points this season. Mariah Aplin ranks sixth in the country with 11 assists and Ashley Kambeitz stands No. 19 with a 0.69 goals-against-average.

Cumberland will head to Georgetown College for a match Wednesday at 5 p.m. CDT and returns home Sunday for a noon match against 14th-ranked Lindsey Wilson.