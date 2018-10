The Memphis native improved her school record by two seconds from last week’s event in Louisville, Ky., completing the 5K course in 19:21. She was the top NAIA finisher in the event behind three runners from Evansville University, one from Bellarmine University and one unattached.

Cumberland will compete in its final regular season event before the conference championships Oct. 20 at the Sand Shark Invitational in Hardeeville, S.C.