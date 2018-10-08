Bakayoko, Strutz voted MSC Players of the Week

Bakayoko collected two goals and one assist in two matches, including the game-winner in overtime versus Life. The sophomore headed in the game-winner in overtime in the 99th minute off a long throw-in by Austin Morenzoni against the Running Eagles.

The Bronx, N.Y., native assisted on a Daniel Williams goal to put CU ahead 1-0 versus Campbellsville and scored the final goal of the match, early in the second half. Bagayoko has four goals and one assist for this season for the Phoenix.

Strutz collected his fourth shutout of the year against Campbellsville and allowed one goal in an overtime victory versus Life in two matches. The senior recorded five saves against Life and gave up one goal on a ricochet off a CU defender that left an open net. He posted two saves versus Campbellsville, facing five total shots.

The Leverkusen, Germany, native has a 1.39 goals-against-average with 32 saves in nine outings.

Cumberland will head to Georgetown College for a match Thursday and play host to Lindsey Wilson this Sunday at 2 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.