RedHawks send Phoenix to first loss of season

The RedHawks (10-0-1) gave the Phoenix their first loss of the season and scored more goals in the first 30 minutes. Cumberland (10-1-0) lost for the first time in 2018.

The RedHawks scored early, with Sunaga’s shot from 15 yards going off the hands of a diving Ashley Kambeitz into the net for her eighth goal of the year in the 12th minute. Natsuna Sugishita posted the assist, as MMC set the tone early with possession and precision passing.

Cumberland got its best chance of the half in the 15th minute, with Kenzi Vetter’s drive from 25 yards saved over the bar by MMC goalkeeper Caitlin Dumond. Sarah Haddock’s header on the ensuing corner kick sailed just wide.

Martin Methodist continued to pressure and nearly scored in the 25th minute when Mackenzie Stroebel beat two defenders and dribbled past a charging Kambeitz, but her shot was cleared away by Luke Jöns.

The RedHawks got their second goal in the 30th minute, with Cabral dribbling down the middle and passing to the right to Sunaga, whose shot beat Kambeitz at the near post for a 2-0 MMC advantage.

Cumberland kept the visitors at bay until the final minutes of the half when Cabral struck twice. First she beat three defenders off a throw-in and her shot to the far post sailed into the side net in the 42nd minute. Just 29 seconds later Sugishita chipped a ball to the middle that got past two CU defenders and Cabral finished for a 4-0 RedHawks lead at intermission.

The Phoenix got on the scoreboard to start the second half, with Mariah Aplin crossing to the middle. The ball deflected off a Martin Methodist defender and Jennifer Segura volleyed it past Dumond, just inside the left post, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The RedHawks answered quickly, though, with Sunaga and Sugishita changing roles for the goal Sunaga passed from the middle to the right and Sugishita dribbled past a defender and then Kambeitz, shooting into an empty net in the 53rd minute.

Cabral then drew a foul near the endline just past the hour mark and converted the penalty, her 23rd goal of the season, for the final goal of the match.

Cumberland will play host to Campbellsville University this Sunday at noon in Mid-South Conference action. The remaining six regular season matches for the Phoenix are all against league opponents.