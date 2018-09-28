Women's soccer ranked fifth in MRPI

The Phoenix defeated the No. 1 team in the MRPI, Southeastern University, the only loss so far this season for the Fire. Cumberland also has victories over No. 32 Madonna University, 44th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan and No. 45 Bethel University among teams in the MRPI Top 50.

CU has matches remaining against No. 6 Martin Methodist (Oct. 3), 27th-ranked Lindsey Wilson (Oct. 14) and No. 41 University of the Cumberlands (Oct. 24).

The MRPI consists of the team’s modified winning percentage, their opponents’ winning percentage and the cumulative ratings points from the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. Each of the three values has a weighted percentage calculated in the MRPI. The MRPI modifies the value of home/away/neutral results and adds more value for games against opponents ranked in their respective national poll.

Approved by the National Administrative Council, the MRPI data serves as one of several primary tools for the Soccer National Selection Committee but NOT be the only determining factor for championship at-large teams and seeds. The second installment of the MRPI will be run Oct. 17 and the final installment will run Nov. 9.