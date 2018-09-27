Rain again plays havoc with soccer schedule

The Phoenix and Bears were originally scheduled to play a men’s and women’s doubleheader Wednesday in Pikeville but those matches were pushed back a day earlier this week. Pikeville canceled the matches Thursday morning when the field were too wet to mark lines amid continuing rain in the area.

The teams will now play a doubleheader Oct. 19 in Lebanon at noon and 2 p.m.

Cumberland’s women will face Life University at home this Monday at 2 p.m. in a make-up from this past Sunday and the Phoenix women, ranked eighth nationally, will play host to seventh-ranked Martin Methodist on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The CU men will take on Life University in its make-up match on Wednesday at 3 p.m.