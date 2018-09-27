logo

Cumberland soccer

Rain again plays havoc with soccer schedule

Staff Reports • Today at 3:51 PM

Cumberland soccer matches scheduled for Thursday at the University of Pikeville have been canceled and rescheduled in three weeks because of continuing rain and unplayable field conditions in Pikeville, Ky.

The Phoenix and Bears were originally scheduled to play a men’s and women’s doubleheader Wednesday in Pikeville but those matches were pushed back a day earlier this week. Pikeville canceled the matches Thursday morning when the field were too wet to mark lines amid continuing rain in the area.

The teams will now play a doubleheader Oct. 19 in Lebanon at noon and 2 p.m.

Cumberland’s women will face Life University at home this Monday at 2 p.m. in a make-up from this past Sunday and the Phoenix women, ranked eighth nationally, will play host to seventh-ranked Martin Methodist on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The CU men will take on Life University in its make-up match on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

