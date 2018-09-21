Holloway's early goal keeps Phoenix undefeated

Holloway netted her 14th goal of the season, finishing a Kenzi Vetter cross to put the Phoenix (9-0-0) ahead early. The pace was fast-and-furious early, with eight combined shots between the two teams in the first 15 minutes.

Cumberland controlled the run of play for the last 25 minutes of the first half, taking three shots and drawing three fouls on the Wildcats (6-2-0). Kambeitz posted four of her six saves in the first half, three of those in the first 20 minutes.

The Phoenix continued to press for a second goal, with Holloway’s free kick from 40 yards saved by IWU goalkeeper Alex Seabeck. Tia Sanford’s shot was saved by Kambeitz in the 63rd minute and Olivia Schmidt has the last good chance for the Wildcats, but Kambeitz made a routine save in the 81st minute.

Holloway nearly registered the second goal for the Phoenix with just over two minutes remaining, taking control of a ball near the top of the 18 close to the right sideline. She turned and fired far post, hammering the woodwork.

Cumberland maintained possession deep in IWU territory until the final seconds, preserving the club’s third road victory in the last four outings.

The Phoenix will begin Mid-South Conference play Sunday, playing host to Life University at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.