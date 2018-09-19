Cumberland women move up to No. 8 in NAIA coaches' poll — Holloway garners TSWA weekly honor

The Phoenix posted a 7-0 win at Asbury University and collected a 2-0 triumph at home against Madonna University, the sixth and seventh clean sheets in eight matches this season for CU.

Cumberland leads the nation in goals-against-average at 0.13 per outing and individually, goalkeeper senior Ashley Kambeitz is also tops in the nation in goals-against-average. Senior Rebecca Holloway has posted 13 goals and four assists for the Phoenix offensively, ranking third in the country in goals and points (30) and first in game-winning goals (5).

Cumberland stands 8-0-0 after a 5-0 victory Monday at Brescia University. The Phoenix will play Friday at Indiana Wesleyan and begin Mid-South Conference play at home this Sunday versus Life University.

Holloway garners TSWA weekly honor

Cumberland University’s Rebecca Holloway netted four goals with two assists in a pair of matches for the Phoenix, earning the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association Women’s Soccer weekly honor.

The Bristol, England, native did all of her damage in one contest at Asbury University, scoring just 88 seconds into the match and adding an assist on a Haley Stevens goal in the 18th minute.

The CU senior scored again in the 23rd minute, drilled the crossbar in the 35th minute and tallied her third goal of the first half in the 38th minute. She posted her final goal of the match in the 73rd minute and assisted on an Emma Campbell score in the 81st minute. Holloway has 13 goals and four assists in eight matches this season.