Kambeitz, Holloway garner MSC Player of the Week accolades

Holloway continued her brilliant season with four goals and two assists, all at Asbury University, as CU stayed unbeaten. The Bristol, England, native scored just 88 seconds into the match and assisted on a Haley Stevens goal in the 18th minute.

The senior scored again in the 23rd minute, drilled the crossbar in the 35th minute and tallied her third goal of the first half in the 38th minute. Holloway added her final goal of the match in the 73rd minute and assisted on an Emma Campbell score in the 81st minute. She has 13 goals and four assists in seven matches this season.

Kambeitz continued her run of clean sheets with two more shutouts for the Phoenix. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native collected one save in 74 minutes of action at Asbury and then posted nine saves in a 2-0 win against Madonna University.

Cumberland has allowed just one goal through seven matches, with Kambeitz recording 29 saves and a 0.15 goals-against-average. She leads the nation in goals-against-average.

The Phoenix will play Monday night at Brescia University and Friday at Indiana Wesleyan before opening Mid-South Conference play at home Sunday versus Life University.

Early goals and great defense push Phoenix to win over Madonna

A pair of goals from Autumn Copeland and Emma Campbell propelled Cumberland women’s soccer to a 2-0 victory over Madonna University Saturday at Lindsey Donnell Stadium- Kirk Field.

The Phoenix (7-0-0) relied on a pair of early goals and brilliant defensive play to walk away with a win. Madonna University (5-1-0) matched Cumberland’s shot output in the first half at nine each, but could not find many opportunities at all in the second half. Ashley Kambeitz played brilliantly again collecting nine saves during the contest.

Copeland put the Phoenix up 1-0 in the ninth minute when she broke through Madonna defenders and put the ball past the goal keeper into the bottom left corner of the goal from 10 yards out. Campbell recorded her fifth goal of the season in the 18th minute moments after coming in as a sub for Copeland. She scored on a breakaway pass from Mariah Aplin from 6 yards out.

Madonna played tough in the first half, garnering multiple chances for goals. Two of the Crusader’s best opportunities came on balls aimed towards the upper right corner of the net in the 16th and 17th minutes that both sailed just a little too high.

The teams engaged in a defensive struggle in the second half. Cumberland players shot the ball 11 times during the period, but only four of the shots were on goal. The Phoenix’s best scoring opportunity in the second half came from Kenzie Vetter, slamming the ball into the crossbar as time expired. Madonna placed all four of its second half shots on goal, but Kambeitz stopped them all to earn her sixth shutout of the season.

Cumberland hits the road for its next contest on Monday at 6 p.m. at Brescia University.