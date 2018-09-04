Phoenix men drop four spots in NAIA coaches' poll — Women move up to No. 16

The Phoenix played to a scoreless draw in the team’s season opener at NCAA Division I Christian Brothers on August 25. Cumberland dropped a 4-3 decision to Bethel University at home last Wednesday, with CU overcoming a two-goal deficit to even the match before the Wildcats netted the game-winner with three minutes to play.

Cumberland played to another scoreless draw this past Sunday versus 23rd-ranked Reinhardt University, with Reinhardt goalkeeper Torge Weidenroth making 10 saves in the double-overtime match.

The Phoenix will not play again until Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Martin Methodist. CU will begin a three-match homestand Sept. 14 against Menlo College at 2 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.

Women move up to No. 16

With three convincing victories to start the year, Cumberland women’s soccer moved up three spots to No. 16 in this week’s NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll released Tuesday by the national office.

The Phoenix posted a 4-0 win over No. 15 Tennessee Wesleyan to open the season and collected a 2-0 victory against SCAD-Savannah as well. CU led 2-0 en route to a 10-0 win last Friday versus Bryan College, moving to 3-0-0 on the season.

Cumberland will continue a five-match homestand to begin the year Wednesday against Bethel University at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field. The Phoenix will entertain fourth-ranked Southeastern University this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Senior Rebecca Holloway has registered six goals, leading the club and the Mid-South Conference while ranking third nationally. Senior Mariah Aplin also ranks third in the country with five assists.