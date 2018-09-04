CU men miss chances in scoreless draw

Early in the second extra period Bakary Bakayago beat his defender down the left side near the end line and passed to the back post to a wide open Williams, but his shot sailed just wide. Williams also had a chance with the left foot in the final 30 seconds after a long ball from Tosin Abudiore, but Wiedenroth saved a shot at the near post and the Phoenix (0-1-2) got nothing from the ensuing corner kick.

Wiedenroth was the story of the match for both sides, making a hard-charging save on Williams in the 10th minute and another on Williams in the 34th minute. The Eagles (2-0-1) forced three saves by Cumberland’s Bennet Strutz in the first half, though only one was from close, down the left side by Taylor Gray late in the period.

Cumberland controlled the run of play for the first 25 minutes of the second half but could muster few good scoring chances. Bakayogo’s shot from 10 yards to the far post in the 65th minute looked to put CU ahead, but Wiedenroth made an incredible diving stop on that one as well.

Reinhardt’s Trevor Robinson streaked down the right side but his chip was knocked away by Strutz in the 75th minute.

The Phoenix peppered the net in the extra periods, taking 11 of the team’s 22 shots in the match in the final 20 minutes. Wiedenroth made three saves on shots from Williams in the first 10 minutes and a screamer by Bakayoko in the 102nd minute sailed just high.

Cumberland was unable to break through in the final eight minutes of overtime as well, drawing for the second time in three matches this season.

The Phoenix will not play again until Sept. 11 when they will travel to Martin Methodist for a 6 p.m. match versus the RedHawks in Pulaski.