Men prepare for season opener Saturday

The Phoenix enter the season with high expectations, garnering a spot in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 after being selected to finish second in the Mid-South Conference. The preseason forecast comes as no surprise for a group that returns nine starters on a team that finished last season 15-3-2 on its way to a Mid-South Conference Tournament championship.

After reporting for team activities almost three weeks ago, second-year head coach Adam Grant and his squad look towards their match with a Christian Brothers team that finished last year 7-9-2. The teams met in the season opener last year as well, with CU claiming a 4-2 victory.

Cumberland’s nine returning starters include MSC Freshman of the Year Tyler Watson as well as First Team All-Mid-South performers Bennet Strutz, Sondre Risa, Markus Skraastad and Daniel Williams along with Second Team honoree Bakary Bagayogo.

“We have a great group of returning players with lots of experience,” Grant said. “This group has won two conference tournaments in the last three years, which is a great testament to their experience and talent.

“We have worked hard to continue playing a certain style, building with the ball and linking together as we move forward. The guys’ fitness level was really good when they arrived and that has helped moved practices along at a good pace each day.”

Williams led the Mid-South Conference and ranked 13th nationally in goals scored last year with 18 and Watson racked up nine goals, which stood as the third most goals on the squad.

Bagayogo collected a team-high nine assists to go with his five goals while Skraastad stood among the team’s leaders in assists, posting six.

The Phoenix only allowed 18 goals in 20 games last year, including 12 shutouts, led by Risa as the central defender and Strutz in goal.

Despite the nine returners, the Phoenix must replace the offensive production of departed senior Brian McNamara, who registered 16 goals while chipping in five assists.

Cumberland will play its home opener Wednesday, taking on Bethel University at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field.