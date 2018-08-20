logo

Watertown soccer

Tigerettes overtake Jackson County in second half

Staff Reports • Aug 20, 2018 at 4:22 PM

WATERTOWN — Watertown roared from a one-goal halftime deficit to roar past Jackson County 7-4 in District 7-A action last Thursday.

Savannah Gross assisted on Makenzie Dickens’ first-half goal. Their roles were reversed on the Tigerettes’ final score.

Bre Sweckard got the first of her two assists on Brianna Allison’s first-half goal and opened the second half by passing to Chloe Manus for a goal. Sweckard scored two unassisted goals in the second half while Gross, with a late assist from Dickens, also found the back of the net twice.

The Lady Devils led 3-2 at halftime.

Watertown is scheduled to play host to Friendship Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos