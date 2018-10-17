Early voting kicks off in Wilson County

Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren reported strong turnout and a smooth start to early voting at the Wilson County Election Commission office in Lebanon.

“Today is great,” Warren said. “We’ve had probably between 2,600 and 2,700 people county-wide. That rivals the presidential election of November 2016. Everybody’s been happy, prepared and ready to vote. It’s just been a great day.”

Warren said Wednesday at about noon, the Wilson County Election Commission offices had lines of voters out the door, which reflected the importance and level of engagement in what could be remembered as a historic midterm election throughout the country.

Early voting will continue through Nov. 1, with Election Day on Nov. 6.

Early voting sites in Wilson County include the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Those who plan to vote early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

For more information and to view the sample ballot specific to Wilson County, visit wilsonvotes.com.