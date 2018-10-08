Bradshaw qualifies for District 4 Mt. Juliet City Commission seat

Bradshaw said he has both desire and ambition to serve as city commissioner for District 4.

“I want to continue providing leadership and services to our community,” Bradshaw said.” I previously served as city commissioner from March 1997 through November 2014.

“As your District 4 commissioner, I will vote for the construction of the much-needed Mt. Juliet fire station No. 2 for our city of almost 32,000 citizens, thus lessening the load on Mt. Juliet fire station No. 1, located in District 4 on Belinda Parkway.

“I will work for a better overview of our infrastructure, new residential construction and traffic control in the Providence and Belinda City area. I will also be very conservative and responsible with your tax dollars.”

Bradshaw said he’s lived in Wilson County most of his life and plans to keep the community safe while he provides a family friendly environment.

“As commissioner, I will be available to you and put the needs of Mt. Juliet first,” Bradshaw said. “I want to see our animal adoption and shelter providing more services; such as being open more than the current three days a week and allowing the sheltering and adoption of cats.”

Jim Bradshaw discussed some key items he supported when he previously served on the commission.

“I voted to start and support the Music City Star train service,” he said. “I voted for the funding and building of the Mt. Juliet fire station No. 1 on Belinda Parkway. I voted for the construction of the Mt. Juliet animal shelter, voted to construct Golden Bear Gateway from I-40 to Lebanon Road and voted for the enhanced street lighting at I-40 and Mt. Juliet Road.

“I voted for the Providence adaptive traffic signal system installed by the state, voted for numerous road projects, voted to accept the grant from the state to build sidewalks on Belinda Parkway with construction to begin in 2019, and I created the Mt. Juliet Farmer’s Market, now in its 10th year.”

Bradshaw said he wants to continue to support several recreational facilities.

“I organized Girl Scouts, parents and volunteers to clean up four local cemeteries. I volunteered with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for six years and currently organize and arrange venues for local up-and-coming musicians to perform,” he said.

“I have worked to be of service to the people. I have the time and desire to serve you. Please vote Jim Bradshaw for District 4 city commissioner.”

Early voting will be Oct. 17 through Nov. 1 in the Nov. 6 municipal, state and federal elections.