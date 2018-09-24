Brinkman qualifies to run for Lebanon City Council Ward 6 seat

Brinkman turned in her petition for city councilor at the Wilson County Election Commission and qualified June 13 for the Nov. 6 municipal election. She is unopposed for the Ward 6 seat after Councilor Rick Bell chose not to seek re-election and businessman Jon Kodi withdrew Aug. 15 from the race.

“I am pleased and honored to run for city councilwoman for the city of Lebanon,” Brinkman said. “I humbly ask for your support and want to share why I think now is the time to submit myself as a future leader of this wonderful city.

“The Lebanon City Council’s strength in turn strengthens quality of life of our citizens and the future of our city. I believe that with my skills, knowledge and experience, I can effectively collaborate with fellow council members to positively impact the future of our community, while ensuring its alignment with our values. I want to support the vision we, as a tight knit community, have for our families, businesses and ourselves.”

Brinkman said her vision for the Lebanon City Council and Ward 6 could be best summarized by three areas of focus:

• Quality growth: She said she wants a comprehensive planning approach to ensure our vision for Ward 6 is well represented on the council and the quality of life is maintained and improved.

“We can work together to ensure a community that is safe and affordable, while offering the amenities we desire and require,” Brinkman said.

• Customer-focused government: Brinkman said her experience in state and local government – managing ideas, systems and processes, working to eliminate waste and increase efficiencies is an asset.

“It takes gaining perspective and consideration of the general views of the community, seeing all sides of an issue and working together to find consensus and resolution,” she said.

• Strength of community: She said Lebanon residents are in this together and while growth is inevitable, the unique sense of community that makes people love Lebanon should be preserved.

“When we work together to solve our problems, placing the common good as a top priority, we all move forward,” Brinkman said.

“Jeni Lind Brinkman’s record speaks for itself,” said Michael Moscardelli. “From her current professional leadership role with state government to her many past and present community leadership roles, Jeni Lind has already shown a remarkable commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of life in our community. I’m excited that Jeni Lind has chosen to bring her proven experience and insight to the city council, and I know that my neighbors in Ward 6 will be well represented. She has my full and unconditional support.”

Brinkman grew up in Wilson County and has been married to Kurt Brinkman for 15 years. They have two children, Ellie, 13, and Bryce, 8, and both attend Lebanon Special District schools. After the family lived in Nashville, they chose to move their family to Lebanon more than a decade ago and fell in love with the city and its strong sense of community. She serves the state of Tennessee as the director of grants and contracts administration for the Department of Environment and Conservation.

Her community involvement includes serving as current president of the Cumberland University Alumni Board of Directors, and she recently chaired the West Side Park Task Force. She assisted Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto to establish the Wilson County Parks and Recreation Board and served as the founding chair. She is a member of the Cumberland Phoenix Ball volunteer committee, Empower Me advisory committee, Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club and has coached her daughter’s softball team in Lebanon Girls Softball Association.

Brinkman received her bachelor’s degree in recreation and tourism management at the University of Tennessee and master’s degree in public service management at Cumberland University. She serves on the Tennessee Center for Performance Excellence Board of Examiners and was the recipient of the Nashville Business Journal 40 Under 40 Award in 2016 and the Nashville Emerging Leaders Award in 2014.

“I look forward to a positive campaign, meeting citizens and tackling challenges,” Brinkman said.

For more information on Brinkman, visit jenilindbrinkman.com.