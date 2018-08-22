Burdine announces candidacy for Ward 3 Lebanon Council seat

As a development professional, community leader and resident of Ward 3, Burdine said she’s built a reputation as a woman of action and feels now is the right time to serve her district and the community.

Burdine said she will pay close attention to the city’s budget and future growth plans. She said she plans keep the diverse nature of Ward 3 – its industry, historic districts, retail areas, residential neighborhoods, educational institutions and public buildings – in mind when making decisions, which allow Lebanon to move forward while still retaining its small town charm.

Burdine’s time and energy was dedicated to the local community by serving on the boards of the Wilson County Help Center, the Economic Development Committee of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and as an officer on the Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission.

She has served Lebanon First Methodist Church in the youth program and said she is passionate about youth sports. She served as an assistant coach for Lebanon Youth Baseball and was the 2016 vice chair of the Lebanon High School Baseball Booster Club. She also served as Castle Heights Elementary School PTO president for two years.

Burdine is a graduate of Leadership Wilson and has served on its board for three years and currently serves as board chairman. She is also a graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee. She said both of the programs developed her skills with community relations and accessing real solutions to community issues.

Burdine started her professional work in the financial industry. In 2007, she became a development officer and was successful in raising several million dollars annually. In 2016, she began work as a director of community relations and engagement. She currently works as a business development officer in the mortgage industry.

Burdine attended Tennessee Tech University and graduated from East Tennessee State University. She said she was raised in a family that believed in community involvement, and she has continued that tradition.

Burdine said her vision for Ward 3 is a balanced approach to provide for the citizens, as well as anticipate future growth for the city.

“Ward 3 is the heart of the city – a diverse district encompassing not only residential neighborhoods, but also industrial parks, our historic Public Square, educational intuitions and public buildings,” Burdine said. “I believe top issues in Ward 3 are improving youth engagement and opportunities for all residents of Ward 3. I believe attention to beautification, proper zoning and codes enforcement, as well as the fiscal health of Lebanon, are key to fostering economic growth and community wellbeing.”

She said she is willing to listen to her constituents’ concerns about their district and welcomes ideas and comments.

Visit camilleburdinew3.com or facebook.com/camilleburdineforward3 for more information and ways to support Burdine’s campaign.

Burdine said she is knowledgeable about Lebanon and her district and has the heart of a humble public servant.

“I sincerely ask for your support and vote to become the next Lebanon city councilor for Ward 3,” she said.