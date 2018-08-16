Three contested races in November municipal elections

Qualifying ended Thursday at noon for the city elections. The municipal elections will include Lebanon City Council races in Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 6; Mt. Juliet City Commission races in District 2 and District 4; and three at-large aldermen to serve on the Watertown City Council.

Camille Burdine and Zabrina Seay qualified and will face off for Lebanon’s Ward 3 seat left open when Councilor Rob Cesternino didn’t seek re-election. In Ward 4, incumbent Councilor Chris Crowell qualified and will run unopposed. In Ward 6, Jeni Lind Brinkman and Jon Kodi will face one another for the seat left open when Councilor Rick Bell didn’t seek re-election.

In Lebanon, Conner Vastola qualified for the Cartmell Scholarship for this year. Created by a private act in 1911 in the state legislature and, according to the terms of the will of the late William M. Cartmell, candidates for the scholarship must be Lebanon residents and only those eligible to vote in Lebanon elections may vote for the scholarship recipient.

Every regular city election, the Cartmell Scholarship is offered. Before, in the 1920s until the early 1980s, all council people were elected at-large, so every two years, there were citywide elections, and the scholarship was on the ballot. In the 1980s, the city was split into wards, so there were citywide elections every four years with the mayoral election. The trustees of Vanderbilt said the intent of Cartmell's will was that he wanted it on every election. In 2008, the city amended its charter to put the scholarship on every general election ballot every two years.

In Mt. Juliet’s District 2, incumbent Commissioner James Maness qualified and will run unopposed. In District 4, both incumbent Commissioner Brian Abston and former Commissioner Jim Bradshaw qualified and plan to run for the seat.

In Watertown, incumbent aldermen Kristie Bayse Cantrell, Katie Smith and Brandon Howard qualified for the three at-large seats to fill.

The Nov. 6 general and city elections will also determine who will be the state’s new governor, fill District 57 and District 46 seats in the state House and pick a state senator for District 17 in Wilson County. Also on the ballot, voters will determine who will replace Diane Black in the U.S. House’s Sixth District and Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

Businessman Bill Lee won the Republican nomination, while former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won the Democratic nomination, in the Aug. 2 primaries and will face one another for governor.

In House District 46, Republican state Rep. Clark Boyd and Democrat challenger Mark Cagle will square off in the Nov. 6 general election. Republican state Rep. Susan Lynn will face Democrat challenger Jordan Cole for the District 57 House seat in November. Both unopposed in their respective primaries, Republican incumbent state Sen. Mark Pody will rematch with Democrat challenger Mary Alice Carfi for the District 17 state Senate seat. Pody won by 308 votes in a special election last year to fill the then-vacant seat.

Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and Democrat former Gov. Phil Bredesen seek to replace Corker in the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 6 election.

In the race for U.S. Congress Sixth District, Republican John Rose will face Democrat Dawn Barlow in the Nov. 6 election to replace Black.

The withdrawal deadline is Aug. 23 at noon for qualified candidates to back out of their respective city races. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 8. Absentee ballots may be requested between Aug. 8 and Oct. 30. Early voting will be Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.