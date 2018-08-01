There’s another election coming up in November

The Nov. 6 general and city elections will determine who will be the state’s new governor, fill District 57 and District 46 seats in the state House and pick a state senator for District 17 in Wilson County. Also on the ballot, voters will determine who will replace Diane Black in the U.S. House’s Sixth District and Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

Black, along with Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Basil Marceaux are vying for the Republican nomination, while Karl Dean, Craig Fitzhugh and Mezainne Vale Payne hope to get the Democratic nomination in the Aug. 2 primaries. The two winners will face one another for governor.

In House District 46, the Aug. 2 winners among Republicans Clark Boyd and Menda McCall Holmes and Democrats Mark Cagle and Faye Northcutt-Knox will square off in the Nov. 6 general election. The winner among Republicans Susan Lynn and Aaron Shane will face unopposed Democratic challenger Jordan Cole for the District 57 House seat in November. Both unopposed in their respective primaries, Republican incumbent Mark Pody will rematch with Democratic challenger Mary Alice Carfi for the District 17 state Senate seat. Pody won by just 308 votes in a special election last year to fill the then-vacant seat.

Whoever gets the Republican nomination between Marsha Blackburn and Aaron L. Pettigrew will face the winner of the Democratic nomination between Phil Bredesen, Gary Davis and John Wolfe to replace Corker in the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 6 election.

In the race for U.S. Congress Sixth District, the winner of the Republican nomination between Bob Corlew, Judd Matheny, Christopher Brian Monday, John Rose and Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio will face the Democratic primary winner between Dawn Barlow, Christopher Martin Finley, Peter Heffernan and Merrilee Wineinger in the Nov. 6 election to replace Black.

The city elections will include Lebanon City Council races in Ward 3, Ward 4 and Ward 6; Mt. Juliet City Commission races in District 2 and District 4; and three at-large aldermen to serve on the Watertown City Council.

In Lebanon, the Cartmell Scholarship will also be up for grabs. Created by a private act in 1911 in the state legislature and, according to the terms of the will of the late William M. Cartmell, candidates for the scholarship must be Lebanon residents and only those eligible to vote in Lebanon elections may vote for the scholarship recipient.

Every regular city election, the Cartmell Scholarship is offered. Before, in the 1920s to early 1980s, all council people were elected at-large, so every two years, there were citywide elections, and the scholarship was on the ballot. In the 1980s, the city was split into wards, so there were citywide elections every four years with the mayoral election. The trustees of Vanderbilt said the intent of Cartmell’s will was that he wanted it on every election. In 2008, the city amended its charter to put the scholarship on every general election ballot every two years.

With the qualifying deadline set for Aug. 16 at noon, several candidates have already either picked up or returned petitions.

In Lebanon’s Ward 3, Camille Burdine and Zabrina Seay turned in petitions, while Adrema Higgins and Cristy Glover Stumb picked up petitions but have yet to turn them back in to the election commission. In Ward 4, incumbent Councilor Chris Crowell picked up a petition. In Ward 6, Jeni Lind Brinkman turned in a petition, and Sid Cripps and Robert J. Lannom both picked up petitions.

Conner Vastola turned in a petition for the Cartmell Scholarship.

In Mt. Juliet’s District 2, incumbent Commissioner James Maness turned in a petition. In District 4, both incumbent Commissioner Brian Abston and former Commissioner Jim Bradshaw turned in petitions.

In Watertown both incumbents Alderman Kristie Bayse Cantrell and Alderman Katie Smith picked up petitions with three at-large seats to fill.

The withdrawal deadline is Aug. 23 at noon for qualified candidates to back out of their respective races. The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 8. Absentee ballots may be requested between Aug. 8 and Oct. 30. Early voting will be Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.