Lynn visits Cumberland Mental Health Center

‘Recognizing the signs of a potential mental health or substance abuse issue early on and then seeking treatment is vital in assisting an individual in getting better,’ said Miller.

For information about mental health or substance abuse treatment or to get assistance for someone who may be dealing with an issue, call Volunteer Behavioral Health at 877-567-6051 or the 24-hour crisis call line at 800-704-2651 or visit vbhcs.org. Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System has provided prevention, treatment and recovery services for more than 40 years. As a leader in behavioral health care, VBHCS continues to be dedicated to the service of community members across Tennessee.