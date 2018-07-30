Pasick announces candidacy for Zone 4 school board seat

“Like many of you, I am a parent, a property owner and a taxpayer. Meeting the needs of our students and the community is my primary goal,” Pasick said.

A longtime resident of Wilson County, Pasick said she’s directly heard the needs and concerns of the community and will continue to listen to the teachers, parents and students to do what’s best for the county.

“I am running because I value education and believe in the ideals of service,” Pasick said. “I understand the social, ethical and economic impact of education to our community and its value therein.

“This community deserves a school board that will invite you to the table, meet you with transparency and honesty and represent your interests. Our children deserve a standard of education that will allow them to succeed. Our taxpayers deserve to have their money allocated fairly and responsibly without undue burden. Our world is advancing at a rapid pace. Education across the country and here at home is struggling to keep up. We need to spend more effectively and put better plans in place for growth.”

Pasick said she looks forward to bring creative ideas and a positive attitude to bring together the school board and the community to implement successful solutions. She hopes to bring the fresh perspective of a new generation to the school board.

Pasick said she believes strongly in local control of schools, pushing for high standards for Wilson County students.

“I want students to learn real-world skills, not just how to pass a standardized test,” she said. “I want a renewed emphasis on humanities education with a priority on civics and what it means to be a citizen of our nation and of the world.”

Additionally, Pasick said she would strive to protect and expand arts education and make sure that every student has the opportunity to discover his or her inner creative voice.

“I have no doubt that new energy, leadership and a spirit of collaboration can ignite our community’s educational potential to forge a better, more prepared future. I am asking you, my friends and neighbors, for a chance to do my part,” Pasick said.

Pasick challenged incumbent school board member Johnie Payton for the Zone 4 seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Voting on Thursday will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at all respective polling places.