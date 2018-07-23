Lynn wins legislator of year

The award is given annually to one member from both the House and Senate for their work toward the legislative priorities of area mayors.

“As an organization, we are grateful to Rep. Lynn for her tireless efforts and continued leadership on behalf of Middle Tennesseans,” said Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, president of the council. “She has been a tremendous advocate for the citizens of her community and our state. The men, women and families of District 57 are fortunate to have her represent them and serve as their voice in Nashville.”

This is Lynn’s third time to be recognized as legislator of the year by the council. She received the award – in large part – for her work to help address Tennessee’s growing challenges related to maintain and improve the state’s transportation system.

“I am honored to receive this award from the Greater Nashville Regional Council,” said Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet. “I hear the needs of our residents, and I have fought for them throughout my time in our General Assembly. Together, my colleagues and I work to create solutions that improve the health, safety and overall quality of life for our residents and those across Tennessee.”

With Lynn’s support, the Tennessee General Assembly passed the IMPROVE Act in 2017 – the first major transportation legislation signed into law in more than a quarter century. The initiative used a budget surplus to provide historic tax cuts, while it also created a dedicated source of funding to cut down on the $10 billion backlog of road projects currently on Tennessee’s books.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto praised Lynn for her concern for the region and actions related to transportation, growth and development.

“Regional planning as it relates to transportation, growth and development is vitally important for the Middle Tennessee Region. I am so thankful that we have a legislator in Wilson County who takes the time to consider our future. Congrats to Representative Susan Lynn on all of her efforts to keep the GNRC and the Middle Tennessee Region moving forward.”

Locally, Middle Tennessee’s rapid population growth caused traffic congestion to spike on area roadways, ushering in calls from residents and businesses for more options to move around the region.

“I held 11 town hall meetings – my district told me that they preferred the IMPROVE Act,” said Lynn. “We have been able to fund construction on State Route 141, State Route 109 and now another widening project has been announced for Interstate 40 in Wilson County, and many other smaller projects are ongoing. These projects are the culmination of several years of hard work, and it is extremely rewarding to see them finally get underway.”

The Greater Nashville Regional Council consists of 52 city mayors and 13 county mayors or executives. The council, which is one of nine development districts created by the legislature in 1965, serves as the primary forum for collaboration and problem solving among mayors in Middle Tennessee. The agency administers a variety of state and federal grants programs on behalf of local governments and state agencies. The council’s 80 full-time professionals provide economic and community development assistance, policy and planning services, and aging and disability counseling across Middle Tennessee. For more information on the Greater Nashville Regional Council, visit gnrc.org.

Lynn serves as chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee. Lynn is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources, House Finance Ways and Means and House Ethics Committee, as well as the Joint Fiscal Review Committee. She House District 57, which includes Wilson County.