Moss announces uncontested re-election candidacy for circuit court clerk office

Moss is a lifelong Wilson County resident and graduate of Mt. Juliet High School. Since she took office, Moss became a certified public official and serves as a board member for the Middle Tennessee Court Clerks Association, as well as a committee member for the state court clerks legislative and education committees. Moss currently serves as a board member for CASA, Leadership Wilson and the Mt. Juliet Senior Center and is an active member of the Mt. Juliet and Lebanon-Wilson County chambers of commerce.

Moss has been married 42 years to her husband, Charles Moss, they have two daughters, Samantha (Jason) Smith and Sydney (Jim) Seat, and three granddaughters, Karaline and Lila Kate Smith and Ellie James Seat. She said they are all active in their church and community.

The three offices that Moss manages are general sessions court at the Criminal Justice Center, as well as the criminal and the juvenile divisions of court. Circuit and family court are at the Judicial Center on College Street.

Since taking office, many technological upgrades and a newly rebuilt website that offers forms and calendars, as well as jury information and the ability to request documents online, were instituted. The website is at wilsoncountycourts.com.

“The website has been a great tool for the public,” Moss said.

Other changes include a bi-lingual clerk and a clerk proficient in sign language.

“The ability to pay online has been greatly expanded,” Moss said. “Storage costs were reduced and record retention is closely monitored. Even small changes have been made such as a recycling program that have been great improvements.”

Moss said she appreciates her superior staff and each and everyone who supported her and contributed to the success of the office of circuit court clerk.

“Even though running unopposed for the term, I would appreciate your continued support and complimentary vote,” Moss said.