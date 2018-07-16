Goodall announces unopposed bid for Wilson County clerk re-election

Goodall is a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy and a certified public administrator. He is also the chairman of the Wilson County Public Records Committee, which oversees the records of Wilson County.

Goodall, 66, has been married to his wife, Marcia, for 45 years. They have four children, Stacie Wahl, Stephanie (Mike) Morgan, Stephen (Brandi) Goodall and Scott Goodall, who blessed them with seven grandchildren. He has lived and farmed in the Tuckers Crossroads community his entire life. In his spare time, Goodall enjoys hunting and fishing. He lives on the family farm in the Tuckers Crossroads community.

Goodall operates three full-time offices, one in Mt Juliet and two in Lebanon. He employs 23 people and manages a $14 million operation. He said he has witnessed the county double in size since he first took office.

“It has been an honor and privilege to run and work for an office that is dedicated to serving all the people of Wilson County. Working together is the key to success,” he said.

Goodall recently partnered with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security to add driver’s license service to speed up license renewals at the 129 S. College St. location. In addition to the timesaving service, Goodall said he has also started printing titles at both motor vehicles locations.

“Not only does this bring added revenue to the county, it’s also a great convenience to those needing a duplicate title the same day and getting your title quicker when purchasing a vehicle,” Goodall said.

He also added a new decal on demand, the newest thing in decal printing, making a decal number the same as a license plate number. He implemented the online renewal service that handles more than 1,000 renewals per month, which he said cuts down on the long lines and waiting at the end of the month.

With the added service of passport acceptance agent Goodall said he added even more revenue for the county.

“I strive to stay on the cutting edge of technology, which enhances the day-to-day operations of the county clerk offices,” Goodall said. “I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and my office through the years. I am running unopposed this year and would appreciate your continued support and complementary vote.”