Wilson County early voting and election updates

Early voting kicked off Friday in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election and state and federal primaries, and more than 1,200 people took to the polls on the first day.

Prior to the start of early voting, 188 people cast their ballots through absentee and by mail.

On the first day of early voting Friday, a total of 1,233 voters took to the polls with 523 votes cast in Lebanon, 363 in Mt. Juliet, 76 in Watertown, 136 in Gladeville, 130 at Lighthouse Church near Mt. Juliet and five were received by mail.

On Saturday, 510 total votes were cast with 221 in Lebanon, 153 in Mt. Juliet, 28 in Watertown, 55 in Gladeville and 46 at Lighthouse Church.

A grand total of 1,931 votes were cast through the first two days of early voting with 1,393 Republican ballots cast, 502 Democrat ballots and 36 general-only ballots.

Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

2018 Wilson County Election Day polling places

To determine where to vote Aug. 2:

• find the assigned Election Day polling place on your voter registration card.

• contact the Election Commission at 615-444-0216.

• or Click Here.

Election Day Polling Places Precinct Polling Place Address 1-1 St. Stephen Catholic Community 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory 2-1 Mt. Juliet Elementary School 2521 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet 3-1 West Wilson Middle School 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet 4-1 West Elementary School 9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet 4-2 WEMA Station No. 6 5873 Hwy. 109, Lebanon 5-1 Berea Church of Christ 5555 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon 6-1 Carroll-Oakland School 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon 7-1 Shop Springs Baptist Church 3022 Sparta Pike, Shop Springs 7-2 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon 8-1 St. Stephen Catholic Community 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory 9-1 Watertown High School 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown 9-2 WEMA Station No. 7 7239 Greenvale Road, Norene 10-1 Charlie Daniels Park 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Mt. Juliet 11-1 Rutland Elementary School 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet 12-1 Norene Community Center 11770 Cainsville Road, Norene 12-2 Cedars of Lebanon State Park Cedar Forrest Road, Lebanon 13-1 Gladeville Community Center 95 McCreary Road, Gladeville 14-1 Wilson Central High School 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon 15-1 Tuckers Crossroads School 5905 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon 16-1 Center Chapel Church 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet 17-1 Maple Hill Church of Christ 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon 18-1 Lakeview Elementary School 6211 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet 19-1 Jimmy Floyd Family Center 511 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon 20-1 Market Street Community Center 321 E. Market St., Lebanon 21-1 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon 21-2 James E. Ward Ag Center, Gentry Building 945 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon 22-1 W.A. Wright Elementary School 5017 Market Place, Mt. Juliet 23-1 Lebanon High School 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon 24-1 First United Methodist Church 415 W. Main St., Lebanon 25-1 Mt. Juliet High School 1800 Curd Road, Mt. Juliet 25-2 Mount Olivet Baptist Church 7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet

All voters are required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.

Who’s Running?

Republican and Democrat primaries

Governor (no incumbent)

Republican

• Diane Black

• Randy Boyd

• Beth Harwell

• Bill Lee

• Basil Marceaux Sr.

• Kay White

Democrat

• Karl Dean

• Craig Fitzhugh

• Mezainne Vale Payne

U.S. Senate

Republican

• Marsha Blackburn

• Aaron L. Pettigrew

Democrat

• Phil Bredesen

• Gary Davis

• John Wolfe

U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)

Republican

• John Rose

• Bob Corlew

• Judd Matheny

• Christopher Brian Monday

• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio

Democrat

• Dawn Barlow

• Christopher Martin Finley

• Peter Heffernan

• Merrilee Wineinger

State District 17 Senate

Republican

• Mark Pody (incumbent)

Democrat

• Mary Alice Carfi

State District 46 House of Representatives

Republican

• Clark Boyd (incumbent)

• Menda McCall Holmes

Democrat

• Mark Cagle

• Faye Northcutt-Knox

State District 57 House of Representatives

Republican

• Susan Lynn (incumbent)

• Aaron Shane

Democrat

• Jordan Cole

State District 17 Executive Committeeman

Republican

• Jerry Beavers

• Dwayne Craighead

Democrat

• Aubrey T. Givens

State District 17 Executive Committeewoman

Republican

• Terri Nicholson

• Jennifer Franklin Winfree

Democrat

• Carol Brown Andrews

Wilson County General Election

Wilson County Mayor

• Mae Beavers

• Randall Hutto (incumbent)

Trustee

• Jim Major (incumbent)

• Al Partee Jr.

Register of Deeds

• Justin Davis

• Jackie Murphy

Wilson County Clerk

• Jim Goodall (incumbent)

Circuit Court Clerk

• Debbie Moss (incumbent)

Sheriff

• Robert Bryan (incumbent)

• Ray Justice

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 2

• David Burks

• Matthew Mock

• Bill Robinson (incumbent)

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 4

• Linda Armistead (incumbent)

• Maurisa Pasick

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 6

• Kimberly McGee

• Johnie Payton (incumbent)

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 7

• Chad Karl

• James “Rusty” Keith

• Gwynne Queener (incumbent)

Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member

• Steve D. Jones (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 1

• Robert Fields

• Tim Roehler

Wilson County Commission District 2

• Cyndi Bannach

• Howard Blaydes

• Jeff Hartline

Wilson County Commission District 3

• Bobby Franklin (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 4

• Chad Barnard (incumbent)

• Ken Shorey

Wilson County Commission District 5

• Bill Jones

• Jerry McFarland (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 6

• Kevin Graves

• Kenny Reich (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 7

• Terry Scruggs (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 8

• Frank Bush (incumbent)

• Kevin Costley

Wilson County Commission District 9

• Sara Patton (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 10

• Stephen Thomas

• Dan Walker (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 11

• John Gentry (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 12

• Terry Ashe (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 13

• Philip Delozier

• Dallas R. Farmer

• Sonja Robinson (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 14

• Bob Clarke

• Tommy Jones

• Michael Ramsey

Wilson County Commission District 15

• Chris Dowell

• Charmaine H. Major

Wilson County Commission District 16

• Diane Weathers (incumbent)

• Todd Almond

Wilson County Commission District 17

• Gary Keith (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 18

• Lauren Breeze

• Bob Richie

Wilson County Commission District 19

• William Glover (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 20

• Michael Anthony Neal

• Annette Stafford (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 21

• Mike Kurtz

• Eugene Murray

Wilson County Commission District 22

• Henry Jackson

• John Jankowich

• Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)

• Matt Wilson

Wilson County Commission District 23

• Billy King

• Sue Vanatta (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 24

• Joy Bishop (incumbent)

• Kristi Galligan

Wilson County Commission District 25

• Arlie Bragg

• Preston George

• John Wayne Hamblen

• Justin Smith

Constable Zone 1

• Jacob A. Austin

Constable Zone 2

• Wesley Winthrop Thompson III

Constable Zone 3

• Frank Guzman

• Alan Kaiser

Constable Zone 4

• Jenny Lenning-Faulk

• Thomas Marshalek

Constable Zone 5

• Ronnie Greer