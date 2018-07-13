Early voting opens in Wilson County

Phillip Warren, Wilson County administrator of elections, said it’s important to vote early as voters filtered into the Wilson County Election Commission office to cast their ballots.

“It’s convenient. If we get inclement weather or something comes up, and you don’t have an opportunity to vote on Election Day, you can still vote,” Warren said. “Plus, you can vote at any place you’re next to – going to school, going to work, going out to eat – you’re close to somewhere to vote in Wilson County, so take advantage of it. There are no lines. That’s the great thing; there are no lines, so come on in.

“There’s something on the ballot for everybody. We’ve got the Republican and Democratic federal and state primaries. We’ve got the Wilson County general. There’s a lot of things on there, and there’s something that affects everybody.”

James Herren, who has voted since 1990, brought along his 13-year-old daughter, Emma, to see the process firsthand. He said he’s teaching her a lesson to encourage her to become educated and inspired to vote as soon as she’s old enough.

“I think that early voting is convenient, but voting is important. It’s one of the few things that our country asks us to do,” Herren said.

Mindy Evans brought her daughter, Sarah Evans, to vote for the first time and spoke about the tradition of voting and political engagement in their family.

“My mother was a political science major, so politics have always been a big thing in our family,” Evans said. “And we have a lot of political arguments in our very large family, so it’s something that we all get out and do.”

Sarah Evans simply said, “It was easy.”

Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Warren said everyone is required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.

