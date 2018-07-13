District 15 candidates seek Wilson County Commission seat

Commissioners were uncontested for seven of the 25 total seats on the commission. They are Bobby Franklin in District 3, Terry Scruggs in District 7, Sara Patton in District 9, John Gentry in District 11, Terry Ashe in District 12, Gary Keith in District 17 and William Glover in District 19. Eight commissioners opted not to seek re-election.

The Democrat sent questionnaires to each commission candidate in the contested races, along with requests for biographical information. The following are the candidates’ answers and information about them:

District 15

In District 15, Commissioner Mike Justice didn’t seek re-election, and two candidates – Chris Dowell and Charmaine Major – qualified to run for the seat.

Dowell is currently Lebanon’s fire chief.

Major has two grown children and five grandchildren. She holds a degree in accounting and worked with government entities throughout Wilson County for more than 30 years. She’s a member of Berea Church Christ.

What prompted you to seek office? Was it a personal initiative or did others encourage you?

Dowell:I have lived in Tuckers Crossroads all my life and have seen it growing fast. I wanted to be a part of the movement to take it to the next level.

Major:This was something I had always wanted to do and now seemed like the perfect opportunity. Was it a personal initiative or did others encourage you? It was 100 personal.

What are the most important issues in your race, and how do you plan to address them?

Dowell:One of the things that I have heard coming from some of the voters is roads. People want to see new pavement and some want stripes to be put back from the fading. I would also like to see something like a Dollar General come to the area for the community. If we can have 10 in the city, surely we can get one in Tuckers Crossroads.

Major:How the county appropriates and spends available funds from the various sources. Education and taxes are my foremost concerns.

Think of our county 20 years from now. Name three things that must be addressed now to make it better for the children of this county.

Dowell:Everybody will be on the same page, I think, with this, and I think it will critical for the roads, schools and activities.

Major:With more than 30 years of experience working in government accounting, I have knowledge of what it takes to balance a budget and make sure the expenditures are used in the appropriate manner, not for just the betterment of a few but for all.

