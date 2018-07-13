District 13 candidates seek Wilson County Commission seat

Commissioners were uncontested for seven of the 25 total seats on the commission. They are Bobby Franklin in District 3, Terry Scruggs in District 7, Sara Patton in District 9, John Gentry in District 11, Terry Ashe in District 12, Gary Keith in District 17 and William Glover in District 19. Eight commissioners opted not to seek re-election.

The Democrat sent questionnaires to each commission candidate in the contested races, along with requests for biographical information. The following are the candidates’ answers and information about them:

District 13

Three candidates qualified to run for the District 13 seat. They are incumbent Commissioner Sonja Robinson and challengers Philip Delozier and Dallas Farmer. Delozier didn’t submit answers to the questionnaire.

Farmer is married to Brenda Farmer, and they have four children. He’s owned his own businesses for more than 25 years. He closed his business in 2017 due to repeated wear and tear on his body from heavy work during his working career. He currently works for Green Pastures Landscaping in a management capacity.

Robinson is a Mt. Juliet High School graduate and attended Draughons Business College for finance and secretarial administration. She works for the Wilson County Road Commission.

What prompted you to seek office? Was it a personal initiative or did others encourage you?

Farmer:I was encouraged to seek office by several current and former county commissioners. Upon discussion with my family and prayers of family and church, I decided to seek this office.

Robinson:I wanted to make a difference in the community I call home. The first term, I was encouraged by many of my constituents to run, however, after seeing the impact of how we have made a difference and continuing to make a difference, I knew I wanted to run again.

What are the most important issues in your race, and how do you plan to address them?

Farmer:Any issues that affect District 13 are important issues in my campaign. Those I have talked with have expressed concern about the current infrastructure and continuing growth in our area of Wilson County.

Robinson:Schools, growth and adequate fire and police protection. The commission is always working to seek solutions to make Wilson County more effective in all departments.

Think of our county 20 years from now. Name three things that must be addressed now to make it better for the children of this county.

Farmer:Education and the safety for our children in schools; roads and infrastructure and the growth in Wilson County; and control government spending so that our children will not have to bear the burden of higher taxes.

Robinson:We need safety and security protection of our children, as well as technology. As our county continues to grow, we need to look to develop some kind of comprehensive plan to deal with infrastructure.

