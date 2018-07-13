Costley announces run for District 8

“I never envisioned being in politics, but after following recent issues in our county, I felt a calling to provide a better voice for the people of District 8,” Costley said. “While it’s true I am an employee of Wilson County Schools, it’s false that I would directly benefit from a teacher pay raise as I am a classified as an employee and not a classroom teacher.”

Costley graduated from Mt. Juliet High School in 1987 then went on to graduate from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1989. He worked for Consolidated Freightways for 17 years before the company closed in 2002. After Consolidated closed, Costley became self- employed for several years in the flooring business until he decided to take a job with the school system to allow him to be more involved with his children.

Costly and his wife, Amy, were married 18 years ago and have five children – Brandon, 31, Kayla, 26, Braden, 18, Alyssa, 16, and Karli, 13 – who have all attended or continue to attend Wilson County Schools, as well as three grandchildren.

Costley spent 25-plus years coaching and officiating youth sports in Wilson County, including football, baseball and softball. He is presently the assistant softball coach at Mt. Juliet High School. While at Mt. Juliet High School, he has played a role to help the softball team build the first girl-specific indoor facility.

Costley was an advocate for childhood cancer research. His youngest daughter, Karli, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at 3 years old and involved in pioneering a new treatment modality in New York City at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Throughout this ordeal, Costley became heavily involved in advocating for childhood cancer, including many children in the Wilson County area. He and his wife advocated and fundraised for many charities, including Make-A-Wish, the Rally Foundation, Dreams and Wishes of Middle Tennessee and Alex’s Lemonade Stand to name a few.

“I have a strong desire to see that our service employees such as WEMA, police, firemen and teachers are advocated for and properly compensated at rates competitive with our surrounding counties,” Costley said. “With the rapid influx and growth in this county, there has to be better answers to ensure we keep the best teachers, police, medics and responders here in our county taking care of our future and our safety. We cannot afford to allow the value of these professionals to be lessened or underestimated any further.”

While Costley has never held public office, he is known for always speaking his opinion and his openness and transparency with his intentions.

“People never have to guess where I stand on an issue,” he said.

Costley cites concerns about his opponent’s stated stances on many issues that directly conflict with his voting record.

“While I may not immediately have all the insight into the issues of taxes, planning and rules involved, I can assure you that I will do my best to find the right and best answers to do whatever to keep Wilson County the best county in Tennessee and to help get our infrastructure as strong and as sound as possible to help establish a more pro-active environment to the changes and growth to our area,” Costley said. “I am always available and want to hear from the constituents of District 8 regarding changes, needs and issues they feel are important.

“For example, in 2016 my youngest daughter was hit by a car in our neighborhood. I was very alarmed to learn how under-manned this area of the county was with emergency personnel and police officers. I was also overwhelmed with how alarmed and concerned all of the neighbors and people from this area were about the speeding in our neighborhood roads and lack of resources to do anything about it. We were blessed with our outcome but vowed then to help make changes before someone else was not so lucky.

“While new growth and facilities are needed and ideal, my first priority is to see that we have safety in our community and quality in our personnel. This starts with funding and support. That all sounds great, but I do realize a large challenge would be funding these projects without breaking the taxpayers, and I am committed to doing just that. I don’t profess to have the perfect solutions, but I do promise to make finding them my priority.”

Costley challenged incumbent District 8 Commissioner Frank Bush for the commission seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.