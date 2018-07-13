Video Forums for the 2018 Wilson County General Election

Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Warren said everyone is required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.

Election Day is Aug. 2.

Mayor

Sheriff

Register of Deeds

School Board Zone 2

School Board Zone 7

School Board Zone 6

School Board Zone 4

State House District 46 Representative

State House District 57 Representative

Get out there and vote.