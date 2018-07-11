Jones qualifies to run for District 5 Wilson County commissioner

Jones is a 2003 graduate of Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in early childhood development. He was a licensed educator with the state for 13 years and worked in Davidson, Sumner and Wilson counties. In 2008, he took over operations and management of his parents’ embroidery business until it sold. He currently works for HCA Physician Services Group in Nashville.

Jones, 42, is married to Tracy Jones, and they have two sons, 12 and 8 years old, who attend West Wilson Middle School and West Elementary School.

“As I talk to our neighbors in the district, many have asked what my reasons are for running for the District 5 seat,” Jones said. “I was raised by two incredible parents who have always done their best to help and serve others. I have family who served in our Armed Forces from World War II, Korea Conflict and in our current military operations. It is through these examples of serving God, country and community, I came to the idea of public service as my way of giving back to a place I love and its great people.

“I have had an interest over the last seven years to run for the District 5 seat. Now, in 2018, I firmly believe the Lord has led me, in His perfect timing, to exactly where I am now.

“It would be my great honor and privilege to serve the people in District 5 as their county commissioner. I look forward to meeting you and answering any questions you may have. If elected, I look forward to working with each of you in the district and being “your voice.”

Jones challenged incumbent Commissioner Jerry McFarland for the District 5 seat on the commission in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.