Breeze qualifies to run for District 18 Wilson County commissioner

Breeze said issues stem from a rapidly growing population of Wilson County should be the main focus of the commission. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Wilson County’s population in 2010 was 113,993 and grew an estimated 19.6 percent to 136,442 in 2017.

“We need to address traffic concerns, infrastructure, zoning, emergency services and schools,” said Breeze. “If smart planning is implemented, Wilson County can flourish in the next two decades, but we must become proactive rather than reactive. I would like to see each county department put together a needs assessment for the next 10-20 years based on growth projections. Then, based on these assessments, I would like to work with the city governments and citizens of Wilson County to put together a strategic plan with goals for the next five, 10 and 20 years all focused on maintaining the high quality of life we expect and enjoy.”

Breeze is an entrepreneur, volunteer, mother and wife. She is the co-owner of nashvillefunforfamilies.com, an online resource for things to do in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. She was formerly a third mate in the Merchant Marines and a port captain for a global containership company.

She has a bachelor’s degree in marine transportation from Texas Maritime Academy, which is part of Texas A&M University, and an master’s degree in business administration focused on global business from St. Edward’s University, which she completed with a 4.0 grade-point average.

She and her husband, Dominic, have been married for 17 years and have two children who both attend Wilson County Schools.

Breeze first got involved in serving the county through schools. She chaired a committee for Wilson County Schools in 2013 focused on community engagement in education. In 2014, the District 18 commissioner at the time relocated outside the district. She was nominated to complete his term, but the timing wasn’t right. Breeze said she stayed active in county government and remains focused to actively serve and represent the community. Breeze said she seeks office based on the encouragement she has gotten from many District 18 residents.

“I want to use my experience gathered through years of community service and professional education both in Wilson County and from living in other states to bring new ideas to focus on the rapid growth in the county,” Breeze said. “I am not a politician, and I do not have political aspirations beyond Wilson County. I am dedicated to bettering our community. I have worked hard over the past five years to learn the inner workings of Wilson County so I can start making a difference on day one.”

Breeze said she spent time at the local Wilson Emergency Management Agency station and learned the needs of Wilson County emergency management personnel. She said she also spent several hours with Aaron Maynard, county finance director, to understand the current budget situation and the county revenue streams.

Breeze is the daughter of a retired teacher and has two children who attend two different schools in the county. She said she is familiar with the issues local educators face and wants to work to offer competitive wages for teachers.

In addition, Breeze said she’s honored to have been endorsed by the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association.

“We will ask our members, their friends and family and all citizens who respect the strong and efficient enforcement of our laws to cast their ballots in the upcoming election in your favor,” said Johnny Bohanan, president of the Tennessee division.

“I feel I have the skills to make real change as a member of the commission,” said Breeze. “If I’m given the opportunity to serve, I think my constituents will appreciate my dedication to any task that I take on. I will work with the residents of District 18, with regular communication and transparency. I will always be available to listen to their concerns and advocate on their behalf as their commissioner.”

Breeze invites the public to a meet-and-greet event July 10 from 6-8 p.m. at Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet. Find more information at eventbrite.com/e/meet-lauren-breeze-wilson-county-commission-district-18-candidate-tickets-47596407135?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

“This election is about the future of Wilson County. The county commission needs to focus on long-term goals to be proactive in future decision making,” Breeze said. “I embody the creative energetic vibrant leadership that is needed to keep Wilson County’s traditions and values as we move forward together as a community.”

Learn more about Breeze at laurenbreeze.com.

With current District 18 Commissioner Terry Muncher’s decision not to seek re-election, Breeze and Bob Richie qualified to run for the open seat in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will be July 13-28.