Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

It is much more than a hunch that one of the kittens in this group will join a family, because they are named after the Brady Bunch. Born in March, the Brady Bunch siblings are playful and fun loving. They are ready to find their fur-ever homes. Cindy is a tortoiseshell and the baby at almost 6 pounds. She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and has started her kitten vaccines. Meet this young lady and adopt her into the family for $75.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Bo, Cindy and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, find New Leash on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Katalina is a super sweet orange-and-white tabby female kitten. She and her sister were rescued as babies with no mom cat around. Luckily, a foster home was open that could nurse the babies along until they were able to eat on their own. They are now about 7 weeks old, were started on shots and will be spayed before adoption. Katalina and her sister are friendly and have had lots of hands-on treatment. For information on meeting them, call or text the foster at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Stella is a happy playful fluffy grey-and-white kitten about 7 weeks old. She was found abandoned but has done well in foster care. Stella has been started on shots and will be spayed before adoption. She is extremely friendly, loves to meet people and will likely be a shadow in a new home. To meet Stella, call or text 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Lexie is a fun-loving gal that likes to sing and dance. She is super smart and affectionate. Lexie is looking for a loyal best friend who enjoys going on runs or long walks. She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, heartworm negative, spayed and is micro-chipped.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Lexie or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.