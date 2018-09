The shelter is a city-operated facility that takes in stray, abandoned, injured and homeless dogs within the Mt. Juliet city limits and relies heavily on volunteers to operate.

The shelter is at 115 Industrial Blvd, where donated supplies can be brought.

The shelter also has a wish list set up through Amazon with items that can be purchased and directly shipped to the shelter. The link to the wish list is smile.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3CWOQJ6FRMS6?&sort=default.