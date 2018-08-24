Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Beans was found as a stray, along with five other kittens, in a junkyard in Wilson County. He is almost 3 months old, weighs 2.6 pounds and is a grey-and-white domestic short to medium hair. Beans is a playful rip-and-run type of kitten. He also loves spending time with Pork, one of the other kittens found with him and would love to find a home together so they can continue to play and run and grow up together. Beans is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and has started vaccinations. Come and meet this fabulous fellow at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and adopt him for $75. Consider adopting him with Pork as two kittens are always better than one. They keep each other company and are just happier when they are in pairs.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is Sept. 13 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. Each ticket has a one-in-300 chance of winning $10,000. Tickets for the event are $100 each or two for $150. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit newleashonline.org/reverse-raffle or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Spanky, Beans and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, this beautiful wide-eyed lady is Sizzle. She has a beautiful calico and white coat and a beautiful personality. Sizzle is about 10 months old, calm and well-mannered. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots and tested feline leukemia negative. In her foster home, she is content looking out the window or just being a companion. She is the cat version of aromatherapy. For information on Sizzle, call or text 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Pixie is the perfect name for this sweetie. She’s happy, playful and friendly just like a pixie should be. She is a beautiful brindle-and-white pittie-bull terrier mix about 10 months old. Pixie is healthy, spayed, current on shots and tested heartworm negative. She meets people happily and gets along well with other dogs. For information on sweet Pixie, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Mario is a boy that will light up anyone’s life. He’s a bundle of joy, super smart and loves to learn. At the end of the day, he wouldn’t mind curling up with someone to catch up on those favorite television shows. Mario is friendly, and he would love siblings of the two- and four-legged kind, but not of the feline variety. There’s too much fun to be had chasing them.

Mario is 43 pounds, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, heartworm negative and is on heartworm prevention. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Mario or come during open hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.