Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather conditions. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

When Sebastian first came to New Leash on Life from a hoarding situation, he was not in the best health. But with the love, care and medical attention he received after coming to the adoption center, he looks great. Sebastian has a permanent eye ulcer, however, it doesn’t seem to bother his vision, and the vet said surgery wasn’t required. This handsome fellow is a 6-year-old grey-and-white domestic shorthair that weighs a little more than 10 pounds. Because he didn’t get a lot of individual attention at his previous situation, this sweet boy went to a foster home where he learned how to play – a little rough at times – and socialize with other animals. With people, he is like a shadow. He wants to make sure he is close to them no matter where they go. If it’s bedtime, he is all in for a comfy blanket and a warm spot on the bed. He would love to meet someone and show them how far he has come. Adopt Sebastian into a home for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Rosie, Sebastian and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9, bow down and say hello to her royal cat-ness, Crisp. This lovely is about 10 months old with calico coloring but with an all-Siamese attitude. She is happy to be worshipped by humans and gets along with her sister, Sizzle, but has no use for other cats. She knows she is “all that” and no other kitty would be needed if she were in a home. She is a true diva. She’s healthy but happy only as an “only kitty.” For information on this princess, call or text 615-594-0099. She and her sister, Sizzle, are available separately or together – but no other kitties, please.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Zeus. His strong name is deceiving. This guy is friendly, happy and easy going. Zeus is about 1 year old and a handsome pittie-boxer mix. He is healthy, neutered, current on shots and tested heartworm negative. He plays well with other dogs, meets people happily and even gets along with the office cats. Zeus has “office privileges” at the kennel, so that means he has good inside manners. For information on this good-looking Greek god, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, meet Dalton. Dalton is a super sweet, loving and handsome kitty. Dalton, along with his two siblings, came to the shelter after they were dumped into a Dumpster. He has recovered beautifully and is ready to find a forever home. Dalton is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, de-wormed and on Frontline. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Dalton or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.