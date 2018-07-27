Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Abandoned in a Walmart parking lot, these twin sisters wanted to know, “Where the heart is?” They found it in the arms of a foster mom who cared for them until they were big enough to come to New Leash on Life. Born in March, Novalee and Lexi are dilute tortoiseshell kittens. They are full of playful kitten energy and love to run, jump, climb and play around. Lexi has a cute little grey nose and is a whole 2 ounces smaller than her sissy. She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and has started her kitten vaccines. Come meet this sweet and spunky young lady and adopt her into the home for $75.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Copper, Lexi and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, everyone knows how high the temperatures have soared. So when these two kitties came to the rescue in a crate sitting in the back of a pickup truck in 95-degree weather, we knew we had to get them inside to shelter. The two calico ladies soon blossomed into fashion models – beautiful and graceful. Now, Crisp, a dark calico, and Sizzle, a lighter calico, are spayed, current on shots and tested negative for feline leukemia. They are friendly and well mannered. It’s not known if they are sisters, and they do not have to be adopted together. For information on the lovely ladies – or any of the rescue’s available cats and kittens, contact Annelise at 615-594-0099, call or text.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.