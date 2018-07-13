Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during severe weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

The beautiful Lotus brought forth unto this world four offspring – Leaf, Petal, Blossom and Stem. Found in a rainstorm, drenched, cold and hungry, they went into a foster home so they could get healthy. Lotus took great care of her kittens, and now that they are thriving, she can find her fur-ever family. She loves to get attention, enjoys getting her belly rubbed, and will make biscuits anywhere she can, even in the air. Lotus is 1-year-old litter-box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Come meet this special young lady and adopt her into the home for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Rikki, Lotus and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ruby June looks like a black-and-tan coonhound, but that’s where the hound in this miss ends. She has excellent inside manners and gets along with other dogs and cats just fine. And a howl or bark will never be heard from this lady that sounds anything like a hound. This wonder of a hound is about 1 1/2 years old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and current on shots. She will be micro-chipped for adoption. So if anyone likes the look of a hound – and who doesn’t, really – but not the sound of a hound, then Ruby June is the perfect pet for them. For more information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, there’s Mama Lita, a sweet and gentle light calico about 1-2 years old. She’s looking to change her name to just Lita now that her kittens are old enough to be on their own and go up for adoption. She is current on shots, tested feline leukemia negative and will be spayed soon for adoption. Kittens are cute, but let’s not forget the pretty momma cats already with good inside manners and behavior. For more information on Lita, call or text 615-594-0099.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call the rescue’s toll free number at 877-449-5395. Volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, the rescue also has some healthy, fixed cats that would love to have a job at a place. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless the rescue gets help from the people who know of these situations. Please help the volunteers end the cycle of homeless pets.