Mary Melanie Johnson-Vanatta

Mrs. Johnson-Vanatta, age 54, of Rock Island, left this earth Saturday morning, Oct. 13, 2018 at her home she shared with husband, James Turner after celebrating 10 happy years together this year.

Born July 24, 1964 in Lebanon, she was the proud daughter of Walter Vanatta and Jackie Dawn Schrader Vanatta. Melanie was a graduate of Friendship Christian School and a member of McMinnville Church of Christ.

She is loved and survived by her children, Alex Earlywine-Hallums, of Tampa, Florida; Seth Hallums, of Lebanon, Ivy Dawn Roberts, of Portland; grandchildren, Jett and Ryenne Roberts; parents, Walter and Dawn Vanatta, of Lebanon; sisters, Lisa (Jeff) Decker, of Lebanon, Lori (Tom) Rowe, of Kansas; brother, Chip (Valerie) Vanatta, of Lebanon; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

Melanie was loved by many and lived life in pursuit of bringing joy and happiness to her friends and family. She was known for this kind gentle heart and the voice of an angel. We honor her with a service dedicated to music. Music, specifically vocals, was her passion, and we plan to send her off to the promised land with her favorite songs performed by her family and a selection by her closest family members that resonates with the legacy she left behind.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

