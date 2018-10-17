Kade Dodson

Mr. Dodson passed away Oct. 12, 2018 at age 33.

Kade is survived by his father, Gregory H. Dodson; mother, Mary Lynn DeWitt; siblings, Brady Alexander, Conner Ryan Dodson; grandmothers, Barbara Ann Dodson, Mary Ruth DeWitt; several aunts; uncles; cousins; and best friend, Max.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Josh Dodson; and grandfathers, Hugh Dodson and Glenn DeWitt.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

