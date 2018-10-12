John N. Langlois

Dr. Langlois passed away Oct. 10, 2018 at 80 years of age.

Pallbearers will be John A. Langlois, Jacqueline L. Pulliam, Jim E. Langlois, Joshua N. Langlois, Garrett R. Langlois, James W. Green, Col. John E. Pulliam Jr. and Thomas O. Garner.

Dr. Langlois was called to be a minister in 1956. He earned his doctorate at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and he served as a pastor for 45 years in Tennessee, Mississippi and Ohio. Throughout his life, he was committed to the study of scripture and the wellbeing of his congregations. He prayed and cared for everyone he met, including his nurses and doctors in his final days. Dr. Langlois was an avid reader who loved to play handball, garden, hunt and fish. He was also a sports fan and a devoted follower of New Orleans Saints football. For Dr. Langlois, preaching was more than a job; it was one of his greatest joys.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Green Langlois; his children, John (Michelle) Langlois, Jacqueline (retired Col. John) Pulliam, Jim (Karen) Langlois, Joshua (Emily) Langlois; his grandchildren, Bonnie (Chris) Stewart, J. Alexandra Pulliam, Katherine Pulliam, Garrett Langlois, Caroline Langlois, James Petre; his great-grandchildren, Kayla Stewart, Coby Stewart; and his siblings, Raymond (Carolyn) Langlois, Polly (Dr. Murray) Heimberg, Betty (Tom) Garner and Mary Langlois.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Raymond and Edna Jared Langlois.

Memorial donations may be made to Craftsmen for Christ, in care of Gallatin First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 369, Gallatin TN 37066.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

